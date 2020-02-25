18:31
Group of Bishkek residents demands resignation of Prosecutor General

Bishkek residents and lawyers demand resignation of the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov and the Prosecutor of the capital Temirbek Bekmamatov for improper performance of official duties and inadequate control over the work of their subordinates. Representative of Our Law Public Foundation Svetlana Antropova told at a press conference.

According to her, the country’s main supervisory body has completely fenced itself off from the people, beginning with turnstiles in each prosecutor’s office, armored doors and ending with complete disregard for the Constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the activists, the staff of the supervisory body does not respond to citizens’ appeals, and also refuse to provide acts of prosecutorial response.

«In connection with the loss of confidence in the Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, the Bishkek Prosecutor Temirbek Bekmamatov and the prosecutor’s office as a whole, we sent a statement to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov asking for a personal reception of citizens. The head of state will be provided with all the facts of inaction and inappropriate work of the main supervisory body,» Svetlana Antropova said.
