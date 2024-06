Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev resigns. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that documents are currently being prepared. The reason for his resignation is not yet known.

Kurmankul Zulushev was appointed to the post of Prosecutor General on October 21, 2020.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov reprimanded Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev.