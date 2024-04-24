16:34
President reprimands Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov reprimanded Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to it, on behalf of Sadyr Japarov, a commission of the Presidential Executive Office examined the facts of interference on the part of individual employees of the prosecution agencies in the activities of the commission on licensing issues under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, set out in an administrative note by Deputy Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, and reported confirmation of the said facts.

«In this regard, the President reprimanded Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev for improper control of their subordinates,» the press service noted.

In addition, the Prosecutor General was instructed to submit a proposal for the dismissal of his deputy Kuban Adyl uulu from his position, to reprimand and rotate the head of the Main Directorate for Corruption Control and Supervision over the Execution of Laws of the Prosecutor General’s Office Mirlan Maitpasov and the head of the Department for Supervision of Compliance with the Rights of Entrepreneurs and Laws in the Field of Ecology of the Main Directorate for Corruption Control and Supervision over the Execution of Laws of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic A. Alikulov.

The commission included:

  • Head of the Department of Legal Support of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers Murat Ukushev;
  • Head of the Department for Monitoring the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers Azamat Osmonov;
  • Head of the Department for Cooperation with Courts and Prosecution Agencies Nurlan Sulaimankulov;
  • Assistant to the President Azamat Apsatarov.
