Committee of Parliament approves resignation of Prosecutor General

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered and approved the issue of giving consent to the resignation of Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev.

The Permanent Representative of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers in the Parliament, Almasbek Abytov, read out the head of state’s proposal on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev from office on the basis of the submitted resignation letter.

The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev wrote a voluntary resignation letter to the president. He was appointed to this position on October 21, 2020.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov reprimanded Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev.