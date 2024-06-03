Kurmankul Zulushev writes voluntary resignation letter

The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan, Kurmankul Zulushev, wrote a voluntary resignation letter to the President. Office of the head of state confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The resignation of the Prosecutor General should be accepted by the Parliament. According to Article 11 of the constitutional Law «On Prosecution Agencies», the Prosecutor General is dismissed by the President, but, according to Article 70 of the Constitution, this happens with the consent of at least half of the total number of parliamentary deputies.

As for the new prosecutor general, his name is currently unknown. The President considers candidates for the vacant position from among the system employees.

Kurmankul Zulushev was appointed to the post of Prosecutor General on October 21, 2020.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov reprimanded Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev.