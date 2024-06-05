Maksat Asanaliev approved by Parliament as Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan

Maksat Asanaliev has been approved by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan as Prosecutor General. He thanked the deputies for their trust and promised to direct all his efforts to the fight for human rights.

Recall, Maksat Asanaliev is 46 years old. He was born in Ak-Terek village, Ton district of Issyk-Kul region.

He worked as an investigator of the prosecutor’s office of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. Later he headed the department of official investigations. He was a senior investigator for especially important cases of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Maksat Asanaliev also held the position of prosecutor of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek.

On May 20, 2022, he was appointed Prosecutor of Osh region on the basis of rotation.

He is a Counselor of Justice of the 1st class.