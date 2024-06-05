President introduces candidacy of new Prosecutor General to Parliament

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov introduced the candidacy of Maksat Asanaliev for appointment to the post of Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan to the Parliament for approval. Spokesman for the President, Askat Alagozov, told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, a photograph of a letter that the head of state sent to the speaker of the Parliament was posted on social media. It contains the name of the new Prosecutor General.

«Competent employees are conducting an internal investigation into the leak of the internal document,» Askat Alagozov commented.

Maksat Asanaliev is 46 years old. He is a native of Ak-Terek village, Ton district of Issyk-Kul region.

In May 2022, he was appointed prosecutor of Osh region on a rotation basis. Before this, Maksat Asanaliev was a senior investigator for particularly important cases of the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, prosecutor of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. In September 2022, he was awarded Dank medal.

Photo Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic. Maksat Asanaliev and President Sadyr Japarov during awarding of “Dank” medal

The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev wrote a voluntary resignation letter to the president. He was appointed to this position on October 21, 2020. The relevant parliamentary committee approved his resignation yesterday, June 4.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov reprimanded Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev.