15:29
English

Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people

The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has reached 80,146 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the figure grew by 989 people. At least 2,699 people died from the virus, and 27,563 people recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei Province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 64,786 confirmed cases, 2,563 dead and 18,854 recovered.

At least 2,500 cases were confirmed in 37 countries outside China. Most of the patients are in South Korea (893), Italy (229) and Japan (159). In addition, a large number of infected was registered in Singapore (90), Hong Kong (81), Iran (61), USA (53), Thailand (35), Taiwan (30), Australia (22) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/144677/
views: 125
