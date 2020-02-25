Police register 87,999 violations in Unified Register since beginning of 2020

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has registered 87,999 violations in the Unified Register. Press service of the ministry reported.
The police issued 1,446 warnings, on which fines for a total of 135,967,500 soms were charged.
Unified Register of Violations (URV)
URV is an automated information system designed to collect, process and store information about registered violations and the persons who committed them, as well as penalties and additional legal consequences applied thereto. It is installed in 29 state bodies and local governments. The system allows to keep track of recovered fines within administrative cases considered by the police, and to monitor payment status in real time. Currently, banking institutions and payment systems Kyrgyz Pochtasy are integrated into the system.