Ten food outlets at Madina market in Bishkek have been shut down. Makhamat Murzashev, head of the Food Hygiene Department at the capital’s Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, told 24.kg news agency.

He stated that the Center conducted an inspection, as a result of which 24 violation reports were drawn up.

A total of 24 penalty orders were issued, with fines amounting to 277,500 soms.

Operation of the facilities has been suspended.