11:04
Fines for environmental violations in Bishkek exceed 1 million soms

The municipal inspectorate has recorded 89 environmental violations during daily raids since the beginning of 2025. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

For burning mown grass and household waste, city residents were fined a total of 480,000 soms, legal entities — 575,000 soms, in total — 1,055 million soms.

Inspectorate employees carry out preventive work and explain the need to use only coal and firewood for heating bathhouses.

It is prohibited to burn garments, motor oils, paints and varnishes, plastic products, rubber, plexiglass (bottles, cans), rubber (car tires, tubes) in Bishkek.

If you witness this type of violation, send photos and videos to the municipal inspection number: 0990757371 (WhatsApp).
link: https://24.kg/english/330776/
