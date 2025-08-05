12:29
Kyrgyzstan introduces fines for digital violations — up to 65,000 soms

A new law has come into force in Kyrgyzstan, which establishes liability for violations in the digital sphere. Under the new legislation, fines of up to 65,000 soms may be imposed for offenses such as refusing to accept digital documents or violating users’ digital rights.

President Sadyr Japarov amended the Code of Offenses, which now takes into account the norms of the recently adopted Digital Code. The main goal is to protect the digital rights of citizens and establish clear rules for companies and government agencies.

Main fines:

  • Refusal to accept digital documents — a fine of up to 5,000 soms for companies and up to 2,000 soms for citizens.
  • Violation of data user rights — fines from 2,000 to 5,000 soms. This applies to refusal to provide information, make changes or delete data.
  • Illegal restriction of digital rights — fines up to 5,000 soms.
  • Unfair actions with digital services (data manipulation, restriction of competition) — fines of up to 25,000 soms for repeated violations.
  • Violation of the rules for maintaining digital registers — a fine of up to 10,000 soms for responsible persons.
  • Obstructing telecom operators — fines of up to 50,000 soms for companies.
  • Illegal use of artificial intelligence for malicious purposes — fines of up to 65,000 soms for legal entities.

Fines for violations in the field of postal and radio frequency communications have also been increased.

The law will come into force in six months.
link: https://24.kg/english/338559/
views: 88
