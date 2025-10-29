14:26
Environmental safety violations detected at Muras Sintez LLC

Inspectors from Jalal-Abad Regional Office of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted a scheduled inspection at Muras Sintez LLC. The ministry’s press service reported.

During the inspection, violations in environmental protection, as well as environmental and technical safety, were detected. A report was drawn up on the spot and a written order to correct the identified deficiencies was issued.

Furthermore, serious violations of the law were recorded. Four reports were filed against the company in accordance with the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic. Following the inspection, Muras Sintez LLC was fined 99,000 soms.

According to open sources, Muras Sintez LLC is engaged in the extraction of minerals and rock minerals.
