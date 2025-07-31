11:24
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.07
English

Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC fined for violation of labor laws

The Labor Legislation Control and Supervision Service under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan conducted a scheduled inspection at Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to its data, violations related to the application and implementation of labor legislation were identified, and an act was drawn up. An official warning was sent to the company’s management with a requirement to eliminate the identified violations within the established time frame.

Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC was also fined in accordance with the Code of Offenses in the amount of 88,000 soms.

Employers are reminded of the need for strict compliance with labor legislation in order to protect the rights and interests of employees.
link: https://24.kg/english/338072/
views: 59
Print
Related
Bishkek City Hall fines 10 passengers for fare evasion on buses
Officials to pay fine of 10,000 soms for sending runaround replies to appeals
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify payment of fines through mobile applications
Work of one of resorts in Issyk-Kul region suspended
10 food outlets closed at Madina market in Bishkek
Fines introduced for fundraising in schools, refusal to admit children in KR
Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement fined for violation of land legislation
Fines for environmental violations in Bishkek exceed 1 million soms
Up to 65,000 soms fine for harm to environment and livestock - new law
Kyrgyzstan introduces fine of up to 5,000 soms for parking fee evasion
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
31 July, Thursday
11:19
Balykchy-Bokonbayevo-Karakol road temporarily closed due to mudflow Balykchy-Bokonbayevo-Karakol road temporarily closed d...
11:13
U17 World Wrestling Championships in Greece: Kyrgyzstan in top 5
11:07
Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC fined for violation of labor laws
09:45
Udmurtia reports growth in bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan
09:37
Video cameras installed on passenger trains in Kyrgyzstan