Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC fined for violation of labor laws

The Labor Legislation Control and Supervision Service under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan conducted a scheduled inspection at Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to its data, violations related to the application and implementation of labor legislation were identified, and an act was drawn up. An official warning was sent to the company’s management with a requirement to eliminate the identified violations within the established time frame.

Yuzhno-Kyrgyz Cement CJSC was also fined in accordance with the Code of Offenses in the amount of 88,000 soms.

Employers are reminded of the need for strict compliance with labor legislation in order to protect the rights and interests of employees.