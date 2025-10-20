Serious violations detected during construction of Madina Residence complex

Violations have been identified during the construction of a 16-story Madina Residence residential complex, located at 12, Ogonbaev Street in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the investigation, during the preparation of design and estimate documentation, the design organization, working on behalf of the construction company, provided false information, which was subsequently used as the basis for the construction plans.

The main violation was the location of another building with windows just 5 meters from the building under construction. This constitutes a serious violation of fire safety regulations and is not permitted for construction.

The SCNS noted that such violations could pose a serious fire safety threat and, upon commissioning, could prevent equity holders from moving in and registering their housing. This, in turn, could cause social unrest and impact the socio-political situation.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 337 «Abuse of office» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The following individuals were detained on October 18 as part of the investigation:

S.D.M., former head of the approvals department at Bishkekglavarchitecture municipal enterprise;

O.D.B., head of the design organization;

R.Zh.T., head of the construction company.

By decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, S.D.M. and O.D.B. were placed under arrest, while R.Zh.T. was placed under house arrest.

The SCNS added that investigative measures are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the illegal issuance of permits.