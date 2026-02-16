17:02
Stun guns, isolation rooms: 3 rehabilitation centers closed in Bishkek

Three more illegally operating rehabilitation centers—Hidalgo, Reshenie, and Bishkek-Mayak—have been shut down in the capital. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the State Committee, as part of an earlier investigation into violations, it was established that unacceptable treatment methods were used at these facilities.

The security services noted that managers and individual employees resorted to violence against patients: using physical force, stun guns, tying people to chairs and beds, and placing them in isolation rooms.

As a result, according to the SCNS, the victims suffered physical and serious psychological trauma.

Furthermore, restricted psychotropic drugs, which had been used on patients, were found and seized from the centers’ premises.

Following the investigation, seven individuals from among the center’s directors and employees were detained: E. u. Ch., K. K. B., R. F. S., Zh. A. Zh., K. E., R. V. G., and M. A. A. By court order, they were taken into custody.

Further investigation also revealed two deaths of patients undergoing treatment at Bishkek-Mayak Rehabilitation Center.

The SCNS is currently conducting the necessary investigative measures to establish all the circumstances of the incident. A legal assessment will be made based on the findings.
