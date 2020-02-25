10:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

EU to allocate €230 million to counter coronavirus

The EU will allocate €230 million to counter the outbreak of a novel coronavirus. The European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, announced, TASS reports.

As it was explained in a statement by the European Commission, €114 million will be transferred to the World Health Organization (WHO), other €15 million — to Africa to prevent the spread of the virus.

Related news
Number of infected with coronavirus dramatically rises in South Korea, Italy
In addition, €100 million are allocated for vaccine production and research projects. Other 3 million will be directed to the work of the EU civil protection mechanism to return community citizens from Wuhan, which has become the center of the epidemic.

Janez Lenarcic stressed that the EU was concerned about the situation with the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy (according to recent data, the number of infected has reached 210, four people have died), but has not yet taken drastic measures.

«At this point, WHO does not recommend restrictions on travel or trade. EU measures should be proportionate and coordinated,» he said, adding that the WHO mission would go to Italy on February 25 to assess the situation on the ground.

Answering the question of journalists whether the outbreak of the new coronavirus will affect the economy of the European Union, Janez Lenarcic answered positively, but said that it was too early to talk about specific figures.
link: https://24.kg/english/144619/
views: 88
Print
Related
Residents of Dzhumgal hold rally against the Chinese due to coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus dramatically rises in South Korea, Italy
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,300 people
Chinese citizen taken to infectious diseases hospital with fever
U.S. to donate coronavirus prevention aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess ship quarantined at hospital
Opening of border with China to depend on coronavirus situation
300 Kyrgyzstanis stay in China, no one of them diagnosed with coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan has enough coronavirus diagnostic test systems
How coronavirus and closed Chinese border affect Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
25 February, Tuesday
10:46
Suspect in beating son of ex-Interior Minister arrested, then released Suspect in beating son of ex-Interior Minister arrested...
10:11
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase taxes on gold processing abroad
09:58
Ataturk park to be repaired at the expense of Turkey
09:51
EU to allocate €230 million to counter coronavirus
09:34
Residents of Dzhumgal hold rally against the Chinese due to coronavirus
24 February, Monday
17:35
Zhenish housing estate to have no cold water tomorrow
17:32
Monument to participants of Great Patriotic War to be built in Toktogul
16:23
Weather alert: Heavy precipitation expected in Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Missing native of Kyrgyzstan found in psychiatric hospital in Russia