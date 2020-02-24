15:08
Number of infected with coronavirus dramatically rises in South Korea, Italy

Over the past weekend, South Korea and Italy have become leaders in the number of people infected with coronavirus outside the PRC. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At least 2,200 cases in 31 states outside China have been confirmed. Most of the patients are in South Korea (763), Italy (157) and Japan (147). The number of infected in Italy exceeded 130 people over three days. As a result, the country’s authorities canceled the last days of the Venice Carnival, football matches, and the show of a designer Giorgio Armani took place without audience.

A large number of infected was registered in Singapore (89), Hong Kong (74), Iran (43), Thailand (35), USA (35), Taiwan (28), Australia (22) and Malaysia (22).

Up to date, the total number of people infected with the virus has reached 79,157 people. About 2,470 people died, and 23,568 recovered.

The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 64,084 cases of the virus, 2,346 dead and 15,343 recovered.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
