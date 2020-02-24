16:40
Missing native of Kyrgyzstan found in psychiatric hospital in Russia

A missing native of Kyrgyzstan was found in a psychiatric hospital in Russia and was returned to his homeland. Press service of the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The man obtained Russian citizenship. Relatives and friends searched for him on social media. «He said that he left Russia and went to Korea to earn money. After that the man disappeared, and his whereabouts were unknown. Representative of the Ombudsman contacted the law enforcement agencies of Russia, who stated that the man was deported from Korea and arrived by plane in Vladivostok, but, due to health reasons, was placed in a psychiatric hospital in Zarechny village, Primorsky Krai,» the statement says.

The representative of the Ombudsman visited the man, who stated that his health condition worsened in Korea and he did not remember how he ended up in Vladivostok.

Negotiations were held with the head physician of the medical institution about the possibility of his discharge for the purpose of subsequent sending to Kyrgyzstan under the supervision of close relatives. «After receiving from the Ombudsman’s assistant relevant guarantees and drawing up the necessary documents, the native of Kyrgyzstan was discharged and sent by plane to Osh on February 20, 2020,» the statement says.
