Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to exchange 23 hectares of land. Asia Plus media outlet reports.

The parties reportedly agreed to exchange 23 hectares of land in disputed sections of the border.

«Thus, we can assume that the lengthy disputes between the two states on the issues of border territories have moved forward. Half of the territory for exchange belongs to Tajikistan, half — to the Kyrgyz Republic,» the media outlet notes.

The Tajik side has not yet disclosed data on the land proposed for exchange. It was previously reported about Somonien village. But the Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim denied the information at a meeting with villagers.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Republic of Tajikistan has offered the Kyrgyz Republic a land plot between Chorkukh and the Kyrgyz Samarkandek village.

As it was previously reported, Kyrgyzstan offered to exchange Teskei land plot in Samarkandek village and Aryk-Asty — in Kok-Tash rural area.
