10:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Land plots for exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border not approved

Meetings were held and awareness-raising work was carried out with the local population on the exchange of land plots with Tajikistan. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

On January 15, the heads of Batken region met with residents and deputies of the local council of Samarkandek village.

Related news
Exchange of land plots with Tajikistan starts in Batken
«Heads of the district gave information on the offered to Tajikistan land plot for exchange. As a result, the deputies of Samarkandek Rural Council gathered for a prescheduled session on January 17 and, by resolution No. 37, supported transfer of the land plot. But this is not a final decision. Law enforcement agencies conduct a check in connection with distribution of the resolution of the Rural Council on social media,» the office said.

Recall, the day before, a photo of the resolution of Samarkandek Rural Council about the consent of local deputies to the transfer to Tajikistan of a land plot that is on the balance of the State Land Fund was published.

The Government Representative said that Tajikistan was offered not Symy plot for exchange, but Teskey in Samarkandek village and Aryk-Asty in Kok-Tash village.

According to the deputies of Ak-Sai Rural Council, they have not yet received a proposal for approval on Aryk-Asty land plot, which is located in Kok-Tash village.

«We know that the land plots were offered. But no one explained which and in which area. In addition, it is not known what the residents of the land plots will receive in return. There are houses and land of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Aryk-Asty. Will they get a compensation?» local deputies stated to 24.kg news agency.

As local deputies noted, there was a meeting with the leadership of Batken district in January, where they were only informed about the decision of the Intergovernmental Commission of the two countries on the exchange.

«At the meeting, they simply gave information, and did not ask the consent of the residents. Then the locals offered to exchange Dahma, and not Aryk-Asty. Aryk-Asty is a good plot and territory of several hectares,» Batken residents told.
link: https://24.kg/english/142909/
views: 44
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold Kyrgyz-Tajik business forum
Exchange of land plots with Tajikistan starts in Batken
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses border issues with Emomali Rahmon
Deputies call on Government to step up border work
Land exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Bishkek
Chingiz Aidarbekov stands up for Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan
Delegations to discuss settlement of border problems in Bishkek
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange
Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan puts six Tajikistanis on the wanted list
Border conflict: Iskhak Pirmatov proposes unfriendly solutions
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms
Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region
7 February, Friday
10:08
Land plots for exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border not approved Land plots for exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border not appr...
09:44
Lawyer detained for mediation in bribetaking in Bishkek
09:31
Migration Service asks for tougher rules for obtaining refugee status
09:10
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
09:00
Kurmanbek Bakiyev expresses condolences to Askar Akayev over death of his son
6 February, Thursday
17:31
Man raping his daughter sentenced to life in prison in Kyrgyzstan
16:18
Kyrgyzstan to take another loan to modernize Uch-Kurgan HES
16:03
Another rally against construction of logistics center held in At-Bashi
15:54
Kyrgyzstanis begin to keep more money in soms
15:29
Sooronbai Jeenbekov names first achievements of digitalization