Legal entities have six days to submit tax declaration

Legal entities have six days left to submit a single tax return. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The state service reminded that national organizations, including peasant and farm enterprises, as well as foreign organizations operating in the territory of Kyrgyzstan with formation of a permanent establishment, must submit their tax declarations before March 1 of this year.

State and municipal servants, individual entrepreneurs, including those who pay tax on a license basis, individuals who own movable property (transport), real estate (apartments and houses) and land (except for owners of allotment gardens), as well as peasant and farm enterprises that carry out activities without formation of a legal entity, must submit the tax return before April 1.
