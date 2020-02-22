12:57
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,300 people

As of today, the number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in China is 2,360. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of people who got infected with the coronavirus reached 77,661. Over the past day, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has grown by 1,164.

About 20,858 people recovered from the coronavirus.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 63,454 cases, 2,250 dead and 13,557 recovered.

As of today, 634 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 31 countries. Most of the patients are in Japan (105), Thailand (35), Singapore (85), Hong Kong (68), South Korea (204), Taiwan (26), USA (35) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
