Pensioner knocked down and killed in Lebedinovka village

A 63-year-old woman was knocked down and killed in Lebedinovka village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The fatal traffic accident occurred this morning on the central road of Lebedinovka village.

«Honda Fit car was moving eastwards and hit a woman who died from injuries at the scene. The driver did not drove away. He is 60 years old,» the department said.

The car was placed on impoundment lot. The necessary expertise was commissioned. An investigation is underway.