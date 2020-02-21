18:43
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess ship quarantined at hospital

A Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess ship is quarantined at the National Hospital in Japan. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurlan Abdrakhmanov told at a press conference.

According to him, when the ship reached the land in Japan, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan contacted the Kyrgyzstani who is a crew member and constantly maintains contact.

«According to the Embassy, ​​he is doing well. His moral and psychological state is positive. He has no symptoms of the disease,» he said.

Nurlan Abdrakhmanov added that information appeared earlier that the Kyrgyzstanis got infected with coronavirus.

«But it was not confirmed. His cabin neighbor had suspected coronavirus. After that, our citizen was quarantined at hospital,» Abdrakhmanov said.
