Number of left unattended children in Kyrgyzstan growing

At least 40 percent of school-age children are involved in labor in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov announced at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt parliamentary fraction.

According to him, 45,000 schoolchildren were involved in work last year for just two months.

«The number of children with disabilities is 30,000. The number of children left unattended by parents is growing. In 2019, at least 5,369 children were in a difficult life situation,» Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov informed.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova, 175,000 children have parents who are in labor migration.

The budget of the Ministry of Social Development is 11,700 billion soms.