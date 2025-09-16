Over 99 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan have birth certificates

More than 99 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan have birth certificates. Asel Chynbaeva, the country’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, said on Birinchi Radio.

She noted that previously, up to 10,000 children per year in their early years did not receive birth certificates, effectively becoming «invisible children.»

«They did not receive «balaga suyunchu» allowance and other benefits. In 2024, through the efforts of three government bodies—the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, and the Ministry of Digital Development—this problem was resolved. This is very positive, as we now see how many children are actually born in the country and how many receive benefits. They are assigned a Personal Identification Number (PIN), ensuring access to preschool, school, medical services, allowances, and more,» Asel Chynbaeva said.

It was also mentioned that on September 11–12, 2025, the first international forum «Current Issues in Strengthening Mechanisms for the Protection of Children’s Rights in Central Asian Countries: Regional Cooperation of Children’s Rights Commissioners» was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The forum was attended by Children’s Rights Commissioners from Central Asian countries and Ombudspersons from several European states, including Finland, Croatia, and Norway, as well as representatives of parliamentary bodies, government agencies, international organizations, and civil society.

«There are many cross-border issues—migration, violence, and mixed-nationality families. We share borders with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, and there are interethnic families. This obliges us to address these issues at the regional level,» Asel Chynbaeva noted.