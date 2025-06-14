10:21
Children's Ombudsman and SOS Children's Villages to enhance cooperation

Children’s Rights Commissioner in Kyrgyzstan Asel Chynbaeva met with Lanna Idriss, CEO of SOS Children’s Villages Worldwide Foundation. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed current issues of cooperation in the field of protecting the rights and interests of children, including support for children left without parental care, as well as providing assistance to families in difficult life situations.

«The parties paid special attention to promising areas of further cooperation, such as the development of the institution of foster families, support for families and children in vulnerable situations, and preventive work at the community level,» the statement says.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their wiliness to continue a constructive partnership aimed at strengthening the social protection system and improving the situation of children in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/332691/
views: 72
