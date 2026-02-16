Second Ene Uyu (Mother's Home) Resource Center opened in Bishkek

A second Ene Uyu (Mother’s Home) Resource Center has been opened in Bishkek. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan announced.

According to the ministry, Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation and Mother’s Home International Foundation signed Memoranda of Cooperation. This is an important step in strengthening the partnership between the state and civil society in protecting the rights and interests of children and families with children.

The ministry places particular importance on joint efforts to prevent violence, abuse, exploitation, and discrimination against children, and to develop alternative care and family-based upbringing mechanisms.

Together with theChild Rights Defenders’ League, the ministry plans to promote programs to protect children in difficult life situations, enhance the professional capacity of specialists working with children, and create an effective system of interagency cooperation. As part of a partnership with the Mother’s Home International Foundation, special attention will be paid to the social project Ene Uyu. This is a resource center for supporting mothers and children in crisis situations. The project aims to prevent newborn abandonment by providing pregnant women and young women with psychological, medical, and social and legal support.

The first Ene Uyu (Mother’s Home) Resource Center was opened in Bishkek in May 2025.