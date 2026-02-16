17:02
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Second Ene Uyu (Mother's Home) Resource Center opened in Bishkek

A second Ene Uyu (Mother’s Home) Resource Center has been opened in Bishkek. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan announced.

According to the ministry, Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation and Mother’s Home International Foundation signed Memoranda of Cooperation. This is an important step in strengthening the partnership between the state and civil society in protecting the rights and interests of children and families with children.

The ministry places particular importance on joint efforts to prevent violence, abuse, exploitation, and discrimination against children, and to develop alternative care and family-based upbringing mechanisms.

Together with theChild Rights Defenders’ League, the ministry plans to promote programs to protect children in difficult life situations, enhance the professional capacity of specialists working with children, and create an effective system of interagency cooperation. As part of a partnership with the Mother’s Home International Foundation, special attention will be paid to the social project Ene Uyu. This is a resource center for supporting mothers and children in crisis situations. The project aims to prevent newborn abandonment by providing pregnant women and young women with psychological, medical, and social and legal support.

The first Ene Uyu (Mother’s Home) Resource Center was opened in Bishkek in May 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/362195/
views: 149
Print
Related
New procedure approved to protect children involved in criminal proceedings
Adopted children, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, to be placed on consular register
Children of Kyrgyzstan enter into direct dialogue with the state
Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children
Over 99 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan have birth certificates
1,286 social contracts signed in Kyrgyzstan to launch family projects
Children's Ombudsman and SOS Children's Villages to enhance cooperation
Five minor Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland
Children's Folklore Festival Nariste starts in Bishkek
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan detects 2,669 children in difficult life situation
Popular
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev elected Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
16 February, Monday
16:29
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP totaled 125.7 billion soms in January 2026 Kyrgyzstan’s GDP totaled 125.7 billion soms in January...
16:20
Committee approves prisoner exchange between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia
15:57
4.5-magnitude earthquake in China felt in some Kyrgyzstan’s villages
15:47
Stun guns, isolation rooms: 3 rehabilitation centers closed in Bishkek
15:40
Second Ene Uyu (Mother's Home) Resource Center opened in Bishkek