Adopted children, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, to be placed on consular register

Adopted children who are citizens of Kyrgyzstan will now be placed on the consular register. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the order «On Approving the Procedure for Registration and Maintenance of the Consular Record of Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic Abroad» has been updated.

Under the new regulations, children who are citizens of Kyrgyzstan and adopted by foreign nationals must be registered with the country’s diplomatic missions abroad. Access to information about these children will be restricted and available only to authorized consular officials.

The order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs will enter into force 10 days after its official publication.
