Over 400 homeless children identified in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

Law enforcement authorities in Kyrgyzstan identified more than 400 homeless children last year, Deputy Interior Minister Oktyabr Urmanbetov said during a meeting of the Committee on Law and Order, Crime and Corruption Prevention of Parliament.

According to him, Interior Ministry officers conducted nearly 1,500 raids in 2025 targeting minors in difficult life situations. During these operations, around 13,000 children were identified. Of them, 433 were found to be homeless, 311 engaged in begging, and seven teenagers were detained for alcohol consumption.

Oktyabr Urmanbetov also outlined security measures introduced in educational institutions. A total of 683 surveillance cameras have been installed in schools nationwide, while 562 schools have implemented a «panic button» system. He emphasized that police units respond within five minutes after such an alert is triggered.