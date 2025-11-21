Children of Kyrgyzstan enter into direct dialogue with the state

In the lead-up to International Children’s Day, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the presidential administration, together with the Children’s Fund UNICEF, held a series of meetings Children Speak — 2025. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The capital’s municipality joined the initiative. Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev held a meeting with children in a warm, open atmosphere. Participants freely discussed what they considered important for their well-being, safety, and a comfortable school environment, and also asked questions.

The mayor emphasized the importance of environmental education and encouraged children to actively participate in the life of their schools.

Children Speak — 2025 initiative makes a significant contribution to the development of the children’s rights protection system in Kyrgyzstan, fostering a culture of respect for children’s opinions and strengthening cooperation between the state, society, families, and children themselves.