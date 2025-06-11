Five minor Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, organized the return of five minors left without parental care to their homeland.

Three out of the returned children were transferred under the guardianship of close relatives. The rest were temporarily placed in a specialized children’s institution in Bishkek.

Currently, employees of the territorial divisions of the ministry are working to reunite children with their biological families.

The Ministry of Labor attaches particular importance to ensuring the rights and safety of minors. In this regard, active cooperation is underway with international organizations, diplomatic and consular offices in order to protect the interests of children abroad.