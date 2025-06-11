16:07
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Five minor Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation, organized the return of five minors left without parental care to their homeland.

Three out of the returned children were transferred under the guardianship of close relatives. The rest were temporarily placed in a specialized children’s institution in Bishkek.

Currently, employees of the territorial divisions of the ministry are working to reunite children with their biological families.

The Ministry of Labor attaches particular importance to ensuring the rights and safety of minors. In this regard, active cooperation is underway with international organizations, diplomatic and consular offices in order to protect the interests of children abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/332336/
views: 123
Print
Related
Children's Folklore Festival Nariste starts in Bishkek
Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan detects 2,669 children in difficult life situation
More than 6,100 children in difficult life situation identified in Kyrgyzstan
Three children left without parental care returned from Moscow to Kyrgyzstan
Children commit 1,552 crimes in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate offices to be opened in every school in Kyrgyzstan
Up to 2 million soms for birth of child: President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree
Kyrgyzstan intends to ban corporal punishment of children
Over 42,000 children of Kyrgyz migrants live with relatives without guardianship
Detection of cancer in children improved in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
11 June, Wednesday
15:51
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners
15:44
Gold mining in Chon-Kemin to add up to 220 million soms to local budget
15:35
President addresses people on adoption of National Development Program
15:08
Five minor Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland
15:03
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan denies involvement in USDKG digital asset project