30 National Guard and Internal Troops servicemen suspected of fraud

Members of the National Guard and the Internal Troops of Kyrgyzstan are suspected of fraud. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Some 30 people are defendants in two criminal cases initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

«Under the law, military personnel are paid some amount for a subrent of temporary housing. The suspects took the money allocated to them, but did not actually rent apartments. According to preliminary data, the damage to the state amounted to more than 500,000 soms. In addition, it is known that the servicemen returned the money, but only after initiation of the criminal case,» the sources said.
