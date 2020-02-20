BishkekSmog 2.0. Activists hold campaign demanding measures from authorities

The second campaign-exhibition #BishkekSmog has taken place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. About 30 activists and caring citizens gathered on Ala-Too Square.
«The mayor then said that the air pollution level was exceeded two — three times and that there was nothing to worry about. As a result of the first campaign, we have managed to achieve recognition of the problem at the highest level. Smog is really a big problem,» Bermet Borubaeva said.
«The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was instructed to take urgent measures to solve the problem. Officials held a meeting, but representatives of many organizations were not invited to it, the event was closed. The program to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek does not set a deadline,» Bermet Borubaeva told.