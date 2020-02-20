BishkekSmog 2.0. Activists hold campaign demanding measures from authorities

The second campaign-exhibition #BishkekSmog has taken place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. About 30 activists and caring citizens gathered on Ala-Too Square.

According to the Chairperson of Green Kyrgyzstan Youth Ecological Movement NGO, Bermet Borubaeva, the first campaign was held in December 2019. Then the activists also tried to draw attention to the problem of air pollution and put forward the main requirement — the authorities should acknowledge the problem.

«The mayor then said that the air pollution level was exceeded two — three times and that there was nothing to worry about. As a result of the first campaign, we have managed to achieve recognition of the problem at the highest level. Smog is really a big problem,» Bermet Borubaeva said.

The protesters demand from the authorities to set the timelines and real indicators according to which the population will be able to track the result.

«The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was instructed to take urgent measures to solve the problem. Officials held a meeting, but representatives of many organizations were not invited to it, the event was closed. The program to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek does not set a deadline,» Bermet Borubaeva told.