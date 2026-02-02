Smog problem: Allergic rhinitis incidence rises 2.5-fold in Kyrgyzstan

The incidence of allergic rhinitis in Kyrgyzstan has increased 2.5 times. Director of the National Institute of Public Health Zharkynbek Kasymbekov said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy, water resources, subsoil use, ecology, and environmental protection while discussing the smog problem.

According to him, there are no precise studies assessing the impact of smog on the country’s population, as accurate calculations are difficult to conduct.

«However, it should be noted that there is an increase in diseases related to the respiratory system. Among them is a 2.5-fold rise in allergic rhinitis, especially among young people. This is directly linked to air pollution,» Zharkynbek Kasymbekov said.

MP Nilufar Alimzhanova stressed the need for a more detailed analysis of the impact of smog and air pollution on public health. She noted that current reports insufficiently reflect the effects of smog on citizens’ health, highlighting a rise in diseases, including asthma and allergic reactions, particularly among children and the elderly.

The lawmaker also emphasized that discussions of the problem mainly focus on Bishkek and Osh, and called for greater attention to the situation in the regions, where coal is widely used and gas supply is lacking.