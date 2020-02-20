Air pollution in Bishkek caused by inadequate management

Air pollution in Bishkek is the result of inadequate city management. An ecologist Dmitry Vetoshkin announced at a roundtable discussion at 24.kg news agency.

«There is a concern that we are situationally talking about the environmental safety of the city. Now — about the smog, we will forget about it in the summer and will begin to talk about the heat and dust. But all this should be considered comprehensively,» he said.

Dmitry Vetoshkin added that Bishkek is located in unfavorable climatic conditions — in the zone of semi-desert and steppes.

«Both the microclimate and environmental safety conditions are formed inside the city. Non-observance of building standards and development rules affects the air quality, dust level, gas pollution,» he said.

The public and officials are often faced with the choice between ecology and economy. Dmitry Vetoshkin

«And we choose that is cheaper. However, it is important that this choice should not be determined by a private company, but by the state,» he stressed.

The ecologist believes that appropriate norms and rules should be developed. «Bishkek was landscaped and built based on large volumes of sanitary norms and rules, as well as appendices to the General Plan. In 2016, they were abolished and reduced to the so-called set of rules for the planning and development of settlements. These are quite good rules taking into account the wind rose, number of floors, and planting standards. But the question arises: why are these norms not controlled?» he asked.

At the same time, Dmitry Vetoshkin said that large sums were allocated for the landscaping of the capital, parks were developing for the first time.

«However, the question is which parks are being laid — decorative, with paths, sculptures. Bishkekzelenkhoz did a great job, but it decorated the city, but did not make it green. We need integrated sustainable construction in Bishkek,» he said.