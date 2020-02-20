Gun and ammunition confiscated from resident of Issyk-Kul region

Police detained a man for illegal storage of firearms in Baetovo village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.
A TOZ-63 gun and 13 rounds from 5.45 mm Kalashnikov assault rifle were confiscated from the 59-year-old man.
The police department added that 6 units of illegally stored smooth-bore firearms, 9 rounds from a Makarov pistol, 13 rounds from a Kalashnikov assault rifle with a caliber of 5.45 mm and 2 with a caliber of 7.62 mm were seized in Issyk-Kul region from January 18 to January 19.