15:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Gun and ammunition confiscated from resident of Issyk-Kul region

Police detained a man for illegal storage of firearms in Baetovo village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

A TOZ-63 gun and 13 rounds from 5.45 mm Kalashnikov assault rifle were confiscated from the 59-year-old man.

«The fact was registered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region, and pre-trial proceedings have been started under the Article «Illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained was placed in the temporary detention center,» the police said.

The police department added that 6 units of illegally stored smooth-bore firearms, 9 rounds from a Makarov pistol, 13 rounds from a Kalashnikov assault rifle with a caliber of 5.45 mm and 2 with a caliber of 7.62 mm were seized in Issyk-Kul region from January 18 to January 19.
link: https://24.kg/english/144224/
views: 35
Print
Related
Anti-tank mine found in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Police fine hunters 42,000 soms in Chui region
Police confiscate 215 improperly stored weapons in Bishkek
Cargo from Kyrgyzstan – 2,000 swords, knives, sabers – detained in Russia
At least 30,612 people in Kyrgyzstan have weapons
At least 1,200 weapons stolen in 2010 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan
20 February, Thursday
15:17
Sooronbai Jeenbekov assures he will not patronize any of political parties Sooronbai Jeenbekov assures he will not patronize any...
15:01
Gun and ammunition confiscated from resident of Issyk-Kul region
14:49
Kazakhstan - leader in attraction of investments in CIS
14:37
Parties not ready to overcome 9 percent threshold, President believes
12:11
Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from coronavirus