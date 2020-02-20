12:18
Most of Kyrgyzstanis not aware of laws adopted by Parliament

As of today, 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis are not informed about the activities of the Parliament. A survey by the International Republican Institute (IRI) says.

So, 28 percent of respondents said that they were completely uninformed about the laws the Parliament adopts. Other 42 percent said they rather did not know anything about the work of Parliament. Only 3 percent of respondents said they were fully informed about the work of the Parliament.

Compared with 2018, the number of those who do not know anything about the work of Parliament has increased by 5 percent.

The number of people among them, who do not know anything at all about the laws and regulations adopted, has at once increased by 4 percent over the year.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. It involved 1,483 people from all over the country. The survey was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.
