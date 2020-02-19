Kyrgyzstanis detained in Uzbekistan for illegal border crossing

Uzbek side handed over citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 13 Kyrgyzstanis were detained by Uzbek border guards for illegal crossing of the state border today in ​​Chekelik area, Kadamdzhai district of Batken region. According to them, they accidentally entered the territory of the neighboring state.

«As a results of negotiations between border representatives of the two countries, 13 Kyrgyzstanis were handed over to the Kyrgyz side,» the state service added.