Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry: General Navjuvonov’s words - his personal opinion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said that the statement of the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for Sughd region, Abdullo Navjuvonov, was his personal opinion and it did not reflect the position of the republic. Asia-Plus website says.

According to Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, General Navjuvonov spoke out not at an official meeting to take his speech as an official position.

«Our official position on all border issues is voiced at meetings of the intergovernmental commissions of the two countries. Only the Deputy Prime Minister, who is the Chairman of the bilateral commission on the part of Tajikistan, or the Foreign Ministry can express official position of the country,» said Sirojiddin Mukhriddin.

Earlier, the head of Sughd police Abdullo Navjuvonov told reporters that the territory of Batken region had always been Tajik land and the Kyrgyz had never lived there. This statement caused a public outcry. The General was proposed to be declared persona non grata in Kyrgyzstan.

A rally was held in Bishkek yesterday with a demand from Tajikistan to express an official position on the statement of the General.