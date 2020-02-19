10:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry: General Navjuvonov’s words - his personal opinion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said that the statement of the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for Sughd region, Abdullo Navjuvonov, was his personal opinion and it did not reflect the position of the republic. Asia-Plus website says.

According to Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, General Navjuvonov spoke out not at an official meeting to take his speech as an official position.

«Our official position on all border issues is voiced at meetings of the intergovernmental commissions of the two countries. Only the Deputy Prime Minister, who is the Chairman of the bilateral commission on the part of Tajikistan, or the Foreign Ministry can express official position of the country,» said Sirojiddin Mukhriddin.

Earlier, the head of Sughd police Abdullo Navjuvonov told reporters that the territory of Batken region had always been Tajik land and the Kyrgyz had never lived there. This statement caused a public outcry. The General was proposed to be declared persona non grata in Kyrgyzstan.

A rally was held in Bishkek yesterday with a demand from Tajikistan to express an official position on the statement of the General.
link: https://24.kg/english/144037/
views: 83
Print
Related
Rally held at Embassy of Tajikistan in Bishkek
Activists propose to declare Tajik General persona non grata in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan exchanges its territories with Tajikistan for its own plots
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan
Land plots for exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border not approved
Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold Kyrgyz-Tajik business forum
Exchange of land plots with Tajikistan starts in Batken
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses border issues with Emomali Rahmon
Land exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Bishkek
Chingiz Aidarbekov stands up for Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
19 February, Wednesday
10:20
Korea proposed to build trade and logistics center in Kyrgyzstan Korea proposed to build trade and logistics center in K...
09:47
Bishkek City Hall plans to buy 350 electric buses
09:36
Electrician gets burns at Bishkek HPP
09:26
Native of Kyrgyzstan tries to sell child for 1 million rubles in Moscow
09:13
Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry: General Navjuvonov’s words - his personal opinion
18 February, Tuesday
18:22
Urmatbek Kokocharov becomes head of State Agency for Architecture
18:04
New head of State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety appointed
17:39
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
17:27
President of Kyrgyzstan hopes government bodies and entrepreneurs to be partners
16:53
New head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed