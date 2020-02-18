16:12
Rally held at Embassy of Tajikistan in Bishkek

A rally is held at the Embassy of Tajikistan in Bishkek with a demand to consider responsibility of the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Sughd region of Tajikistan, Major General Abdullo Navjuvonov.

According to the rally participants, the official authorities of the Republic of Tajikistan should express their position on the statement of the general.

«We would like to know the position of the official authorities of Tajikistan on statement of the general. Therefore, we came to the Embassy. In principle, it was our Foreign Ministry that should send a note demanding an official response from Tajikistan. But we, citizens of Kyrgyzstan and residents of Batken region, disagree with Abdullo Navjuvonov. If Tajikistan does not claim Batken, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Sughd region should be fired,» said Kamila Talieva, a former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Nobody came out to protesters from the diplomatic mission of Tajikistan in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We would like to hand over to them the decision of yesterday’s round table discussion on the statement by Abdullo Navjuvonov and convey to the Tajik authorities information about the situation on the border. We are for peace and friendship between the two peoples. But no one came out. Most likely, they don’t have an answer to our questions,» said a civic activist Toktaiym Umetalieva.

The Tajik General stated at his first press conference on February 12 that Batken had never been Kyrgyz land in the past.
