19:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus

Kyrgyzstan sent humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

About 7 tons of cargo were sent to China, which was formed in accordance with the request of the Chinese side (antiseptic and disinfectants, medical personal protective equipment).

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic will ensure delivery of the humanitarian cargo to Torugart checkpoint.

New type of coronavirus was discovered in late December in Chinese Wuhan city. The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in China has grown to 12,959 people, infected — 73,336. One of the largest pharmaceutical companies of China, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, reported that it received permission from the authorities to start sale of the antiviral drug Favipiravir — potential cure for the coronavirus infection.
link: https://24.kg/english/144014/
views: 121
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani infected with coronavirus: His cabin neighbor has virus
Kyrgyzstani gets infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship
Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China
Arrived from Wuhan pregnant woman placed in maternity hospital
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
Almost 11,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
600 coronavirus quarantine units to be opened in Hong Kong Disneyland
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
18 February, Tuesday
18:22
Urmatbek Kokocharov becomes head of State Agency for Architecture Urmatbek Kokocharov becomes head of State Agency for Ar...
18:04
New head of State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety appointed
17:39
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
17:27
President of Kyrgyzstan hopes government bodies and entrepreneurs to be partners
16:53
New head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed