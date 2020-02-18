Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus

Kyrgyzstan sent humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

About 7 tons of cargo were sent to China, which was formed in accordance with the request of the Chinese side (antiseptic and disinfectants, medical personal protective equipment).

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic will ensure delivery of the humanitarian cargo to Torugart checkpoint.

New type of coronavirus was discovered in late December in Chinese Wuhan city. The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in China has grown to 12,959 people, infected — 73,336. One of the largest pharmaceutical companies of China, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, reported that it received permission from the authorities to start sale of the antiviral drug Favipiravir — potential cure for the coronavirus infection.