14:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., one of China’s largest pharmaceutical companies, said it has obtained a permission from the authorities to start sale of antiviral drug Favipiravir, a potential medicine for coronavirus infection Covid-19. Reuters reports.

According to the media outlet, after the drug goes on sale, the company will have to continue clinical testing of the drug.

At least 70 people participated in the clinical testing of Favipiravir, the medicine has «relatively obvious effectiveness,» the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology said.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, previously said that the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus infection Covid-19 would take about a year and a half.

According to the latest data, more than 1,775 people died from coronavirus infection; the number of cases increased to 71,331 people over the past day.
link: https://24.kg/english/143822/
views: 117
Print
Related
Almost 11,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
600 coronavirus quarantine units to be opened in Hong Kong Disneyland
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died
Over 7,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
40 students from China return to Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
New coronavirus from China gets official name
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 1,100 people
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
17 February, Monday
14:00
Car flies off bridge, falls onto railway in Bishkek Car flies off bridge, falls onto railway in Bishkek
13:50
Administrative reform by Kyrk Choro: 15 aimaks instead of regions
13:29
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
13:13
Almost 11,000 people recover from novel coronavirus
13:02
Air pollution level grows in all districts of Bishkek