Batch of smuggled laptops for 3 million soms seized in Batken

Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan detected a batch of smuggled goods, including laptops, worth about three million soms. Press service of the State Customs Service reports.

According to the state service, during measures to reveal and suppress smuggling of goods and vehicles into the customs territory of the EAEU, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter car driven by a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was stopped in Zhashtyk village, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on February 14.

When inspecting cargo compartment of the vehicle, the officers found goods that were imported from a neighboring state in violation of customs laws: 90 ACER laptops, 8 Lenovo laptops, 20 HP laptops, as well as more than 1,000 peaky caps with an inscription Americanstyle AFNY.

The total cost of the goods amounted to 2,754 million soms.

«The fact was registered. The collected materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» the state service said.