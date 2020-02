Repair work is in full swing at the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Toktobolot Abdumomunov. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

The day before, the head of the ministry, Azamat Zhamankulov, visited the theater. «Old windows are being replaced in the building and the heating system is being installed,» the ministry said.

Repair in the theater began at the end of 2019. According to the plan, it should be completed before the end of 2020.

About 84,605.1 million soms have been allocated from the budget for the repair of the Kyrgyz Drama Theater.