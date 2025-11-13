Manas Ordo Historical and Cultural Complex in Talas region to be renovated

During his working visit to Talas region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov participated in a time capsule laying ceremony for the reconstruction of Manas Ordo National Historical and Cultural Complex. The presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov reported.

According to the head of state, this site was founded as a literary and ethnographic museum in 1976. In 1990, it became the Kumboz Manas museum-reserve, and in honor of the 1,000th anniversary of Manas epic, it was transformed into Manas Ordo Complex.

«Since then, no renovations have been carried out at this complex. The current renovation work will be the largest renovation in the last 30 years. Our main goal is to transform Manas Ordo Complex into a unique, genuine cultural and spiritual center. The complex’s facilities—the main entrance, the museum, the kumboz, Manas Studies Center, the public garden, and the statues—are truly in need of repair and renovation,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He announced that the renovation will include the construction of a new administrative building, a congress hall for conferences, meetings, and cultural events, guest houses, a gallery for arts and crafts, and much more.

The president added that the renovation of the complex will develop tourism and raise awareness of Kyrgyz culture and the Manas universe.

The project’s budget and timeline have not been specified.