Almost 11,000 people recover from novel coronavirus

The number of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in China has increased to 10,972 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the number of people who got infected with the coronavirus has reached 71,331 people. Over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases of the disease increased by 6,902 people.

Death toll from the virus rose to 1,775 people.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei Province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 58,182 cases of the infection, 1,696 dead and 6,391 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. As of today, 781 cases in 27 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan (59), Thailand (34), Singapore (75), Hong Kong (57), South Korea (30), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (15) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
