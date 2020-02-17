09:47
Number of Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with accession to EAEU growing

Over two years, the number of people who believe that Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union has a negative impact has grown by 10 percent. Study of the International Republican Institute (IRI) says.

In 2017, at least 7 percent of respondents said that accession to EAEU had a «rather negative impact» on the republic. Other 3 percent found the impact very negative.

Discontent rates rose to 13 and 4 percent in 2019.

The number of those, who consider Eurasian integration as extremely positive, is decreasing. Over two years, the figure fell from 29 to 19 percent. Other 50 percent of Kyrgyzstanis rate the impact as fairly positive. Such answers amounted to 49 percent in 2017.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. At least 1,483 people from all over the country participated in the survey. It was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan became a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union on August 12, 2015. In addition to the Kyrgyz Republic, the EAEU includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia.
