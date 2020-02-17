Kumtor employee goes missing in Dzheti-Oguz on Petrov lake

An employee of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC went missing on Petrov lake. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The man operated an excavator near the glacial lake. According to preliminary data, the equipment fell through the ice and drowned.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information about the incident. According to the ministry, rescuers and divers were involved in the search for the Kumtor employee.

«According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on February 15 at about 6 p.m.,» press service of the ministry commented.